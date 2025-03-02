Previous
Lighthouse Through the Trees by jgpittenger
Photo 1898

Lighthouse Through the Trees

My grandson used his flash to fill flash on tree on right. It took a few tries to get it right. You can see the lighthouse rays in the fog through trees on left.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Jane Pittenger

