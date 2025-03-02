Sign up
Previous
Photo 1898
Lighthouse Through the Trees
My grandson used his flash to fill flash on tree on right. It took a few tries to get it right. You can see the lighthouse rays in the fog through trees on left.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6557
photos
243
followers
99
following
Tags
night
,
trees
,
fog
,
lighthouse
,
fill flash
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta lighthouse park
