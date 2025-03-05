Sign up
Previous
Photo 1900
Sand forest
We’ve had really high surf so haven’t walked on the beach for a long time but this morning went again and was transfixed with the sand art…once again!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
1
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
Tags
sand
,
art
,
capemountainphoto
,
beach”
,
“washburne
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sand art
March 6th, 2025
