Skunk Cabbage Garden by jgpittenger
Photo 1901

Skunk Cabbage Garden

I've ever seen so many skunk cabbage at once. Taken on today's hike.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Jane Pittenger

Lovely
March 11th, 2025  
