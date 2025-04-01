Previous
Painted Church by jgpittenger
Photo 1904

Painted Church

This amazing church was painted years ago inside with all sorts of scenes from the Bible. The priest painted as a form of prayer.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Vesna
Happy Easter!
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025  
