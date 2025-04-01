Sign up
Photo 1904
Painted Church
This amazing church was painted years ago inside with all sorts of scenes from the Bible. The priest painted as a form of prayer.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
hawaii
capemountainphoto
church”
“painted
Vesna
Happy Easter!
April 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025
