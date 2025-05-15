Sign up
Previous
Photo 1913
Sitting on a Nest
Not the greatest shot but I loved how clearly her posture made it be that she was sitting on eggs.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
bird
,
nest
,
barn swallows
,
capemountainphoto
,
elk reserve
Corinne C
ace
Perfect pic of the nest. What a big job of ra small bird. I love seeing her head too.
May 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
May 15th, 2025
