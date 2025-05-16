Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Purple Columbine
We took a day trip to Hinsdale Gardens. Unfortunately many of the rhododendrons were past their prime but I still got some shots I liked.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th May 2025 3:38pm
Tags
flowers
,
columbine
,
capemountainphoto
,
hinsdale gardens
Krista Marson
ace
such a pretty shape and color
May 16th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful! Nice focus!
May 16th, 2025
