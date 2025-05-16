Previous
Purple Columbine by jgpittenger
Photo 1914

Purple Columbine

We took a day trip to Hinsdale Gardens. Unfortunately many of the rhododendrons were past their prime but I still got some shots I liked.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
such a pretty shape and color
May 16th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful! Nice focus!
May 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact