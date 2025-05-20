Sign up
Previous
Photo 1916
Towee at Finley
We haven't seen one of these at home yet so it was delightful to see one at Finley.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th May 2025
20th May 25
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
18th May 2025 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
capemountainphoto
,
finley wildlife reserve
,
towee
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love his shinning eye
May 24th, 2025
