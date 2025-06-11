Sign up
Previous
Photo 1919
Frog in the Orange Leaves
We went hiking at Waxmyrtle trail and spent some time at the lagoon. Look who we found.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6655
photos
235
followers
97
following
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
10th June 2025 1:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
frog
,
lagoon
,
capemountainphoto
,
waxmyrtle
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up!
June 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 12th, 2025
