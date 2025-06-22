Previous
Mom Tree Swallow Flies Off with Poop Pocket by jgpittenger
Mom Tree Swallow Flies Off with Poop Pocket

If you look carefully You will see a poop pocket in her beak. Not only do the parents bring in food for their babies but they wrap up the poop and fly it off to keep the nest clean.
