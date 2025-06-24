Sign up
Foggy beach
The fog here always reminds me of Japanese paintings.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
trees
fog
capemountainphoto
washburne beach
LManning (Laura)
A very painterly feel to it.
June 25th, 2025
Walks @ 7
Soft with a touch of mystery, fav!
June 25th, 2025
