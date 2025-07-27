Previous
Das Bug by jgpittenger
Photo 1925

Das Bug

We had a gorgeous bright sunny day on the beach this morning on our hike and saw this fishing boat close to shore
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact