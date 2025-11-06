Sign up
Previous
Photo 1926
Stormy Ocean
Best by far on black.
@walks@7
and I went to Shore Acres for the king tides and big waves. It didn't disappoint and it was fun to have a photo meet up with her.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
black and white
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
,
king tide
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
November 7th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
What a dramatic shot of this scene and the waves.
November 7th, 2025
