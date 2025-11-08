Previous
Hopefully Their Marriage Will Be Less Tumultuous by jgpittenger
Photo 1927

Hopefully Their Marriage Will Be Less Tumultuous

Unfortunately I never could get at an angle where the two women were far enough apart to really see both of their happy faces but I thought the scene was worthy of a shot nonetheless.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

Allison Maltese ace
Quite a way to start out married life. A nice dramatic image with the gusts of surf against the rocky shore.
November 8th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous spot!!
November 8th, 2025  
