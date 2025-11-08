Sign up
Previous
Photo 1927
Hopefully Their Marriage Will Be Less Tumultuous
Unfortunately I never could get at an angle where the two women were far enough apart to really see both of their happy faces but I thought the scene was worthy of a shot nonetheless.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
ocean
,
wedding
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
,
high surf
Allison Maltese
ace
Quite a way to start out married life. A nice dramatic image with the gusts of surf against the rocky shore.
November 8th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous spot!!
November 8th, 2025
