Dune Shapes2 by jgpittenger
Dune Shapes2

Using a lot of the suggestions you gave me, here is another attempt. what do you think?
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

Arnab
This is beautiful - love it
January 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This one is exceptional
January 15th, 2026  
KV ace
The sand looks brighter… nice… you could still brighten the shadows in my opinion. The clouds look great.
January 15th, 2026  
