Previous
Photo 1929
Dune Shapes2
Using a lot of the suggestions you gave me, here is another attempt. what do you think?
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
3
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th January 2026 10:04am
Tags
dunes
,
dellenback dunes
,
capemounntainphoto
Arnab
This is beautiful - love it
January 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This one is exceptional
January 15th, 2026
KV
ace
The sand looks brighter… nice… you could still brighten the shadows in my opinion. The clouds look great.
January 15th, 2026
