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Whimbrel with Breakfast by jgpittenger
Photo 1933

Whimbrel with Breakfast

He walked very proudly down the beach with a little sand crab in his beak.
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19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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