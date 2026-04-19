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Previous
Photo 1933
Whimbrel with Breakfast
He walked very proudly down the beach with a little sand crab in his beak.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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ILCE-1M2
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19th April 2026 8:13am
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