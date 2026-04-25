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Previous
Photo 1935
Fairy Bells
I love Spring with all its beautiful blooms.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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8
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2
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4
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th April 2026 9:35am
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fairy bells
Margaret Brown
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Lovely
April 25th, 2026
Tia
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Just beautiful
April 25th, 2026
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