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Fairy Bells by jgpittenger
Photo 1935

Fairy Bells

I love Spring with all its beautiful blooms.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Margaret Brown ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2026  
Tia ace
Just beautiful
April 25th, 2026  
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