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Previous
Photo 1947
Open Wide
You can even see the bug she is feeding him.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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ILCE-1M2
Taken
4th July 2026 7:07am
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home
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birds
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capemountainphoto
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box”
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swallows”
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“nesting
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice grab. You caught the defining moment. Nice shimmery blues too.
July 4th, 2026
Cathy
Perfect timing!
July 4th, 2026
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