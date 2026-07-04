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Open Wide by jgpittenger
Photo 1947

Open Wide

You can even see the bug she is feeding him.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Allison Maltese ace
Nice grab. You caught the defining moment. Nice shimmery blues too.
July 4th, 2026  
Cathy
Perfect timing!
July 4th, 2026  
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