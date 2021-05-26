Previous
What were you saying? by jgpittenger
Photo 467

What were you saying?

Up close and personal with a blue heron. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th May 2021 26th May 21

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Taffy ace
I like the unexpected processing in b&w as well as the details.
July 16th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
July 16th, 2021  
Asli ace
Lovely!
July 16th, 2021  
