Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
What were you saying?
Up close and personal with a blue heron. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th May 2021
26th May 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5024
photos
334
followers
113
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Latest from all albums
3089
1462
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Flowers
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st May 2021 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
birds
,
blue heron
,
slough
,
santa barbara
,
capemountainphoto
Taffy
ace
I like the unexpected processing in b&w as well as the details.
July 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Good close up
July 16th, 2021
Asli
ace
Lovely!
July 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close