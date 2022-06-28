Sign up
Photo 474
Nature's Bonsai
The ocean winds have created bonsai's on the hillside next to the beach.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. So sorry to be behind in commenting. Life has intervened.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
tree
,
bonsai
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
