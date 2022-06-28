Previous
Next
Nature's Bonsai by jgpittenger
Photo 474

Nature's Bonsai

The ocean winds have created bonsai's on the hillside next to the beach.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. So sorry to be behind in commenting. Life has intervened.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise