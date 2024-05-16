Sign up
Photo 497
Bee on Lupine
More photos from the Iris gardens. No need to comment.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
bee
lupine
capemountainphoto
schreiner's iris gardens
Berni Crumb
ace
This is lovely!
June 1st, 2024
