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Previous
Photo 504
Male Annas
Added a texture to another hummingbird capture.Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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Album
Flowers
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
17th April 2026 12:24pm
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