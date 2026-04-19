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Brown Pelican Dive Crop by jgpittenger
Photo 505

Brown Pelican Dive Crop

For Madeline @mashwader
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s quite a dive by a heavy bird!
April 21st, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous capture!
April 21st, 2026  
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