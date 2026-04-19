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Previous
Photo 505
Brown Pelican Dive Crop
For Madeline
@mashwader
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Flowers
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
19th April 2026 8:14am
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Pat Knowles
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Wow that’s quite a dive by a heavy bird!
April 21st, 2026
Joy's Focus
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Fabulous capture!
April 21st, 2026
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