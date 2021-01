SnAcKs

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?

I choose this because it was foods and Snickers are good

What you like about it.

I like the shadow of it made when the lighting was different

What you dislike about it. What you would do different next time.

I didn't like the shape of the bar in the picture

The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.

The mood of this photo would be hungry