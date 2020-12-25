Water

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?

I choose this photo because it was there in front of me and I though I could get this done now and not later.

What you like about it?

I liked how clearly you can see some of the bubbles

What you dislike about it. What you would do different next time.

For me I didn’t like how it changed the shape of the glass cup because it was originally bigger hole on the top. Next time I’ll try to not make it change shape

The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo

I think the mood would be cold or thirsty



