Jiggly puff

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?
I choose this photo because I asked my little sister if there was any pairs I could use for photo and she said this
What you like about it.
I liked the background it made it seem more dramatic
What you dislike about it. What you would do different next time.
I guess I didn’t like the top of the picture because it doesn’t look good i don’t know
I would try to crop it better next time
The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.
I would say the mood to this photo is funny