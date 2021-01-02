Jiggly puff

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?

I choose this photo because I asked my little sister if there was any pairs I could use for photo and she said this

What you like about it.

I liked the background it made it seem more dramatic

What you dislike about it. What you would do different next time.

I guess I didn’t like the top of the picture because it doesn’t look good i don’t know

I would try to crop it better next time

The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.

I would say the mood to this photo is funny

