I Can't Draw

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?

I choose to do this subject because it thought it would be easier to draw a picture rather than taking a picture of my eye

What you like about it.

I guess i like the shadows and the pupil of the eyes is

What you dislike about it. What you would do different next time.

I don't like the eyelashes because it was hard to draw and they don't look as good

The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.

The mood of this would feeling artsiy