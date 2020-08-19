Previous
Next
Cow and Calf cooling off by jifletcher
123 / 365

Cow and Calf cooling off

I must have disturbed these two while they were enjoying being in the cool creek water.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise