127 / 365
White horse
I think this horse is lonely. I found it near White, GA.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Jim Fletcher
@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
Photo Details
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
27th August 2020 3:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
horse
,
bartow
