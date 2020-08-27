Previous
Yellow Flower by jifletcher
Yellow Flower

I was driving on Stamp Creek Rd in White, GA and saw this beauty along the side of the road, so I stopped and made this image.
27th August 2020

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
