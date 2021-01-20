Previous
Next
Yellow Rose by jifletcher
141 / 365

Yellow Rose

From a dozen roses that I gave to my wife.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise