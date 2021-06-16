Sign up
Day Lily
Tiger Lily in the evening sun.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Jim Fletcher
@jifletcher
I am 82 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
tiger
,
orange
