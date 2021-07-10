Sign up
156 / 365
Horses
These pair seem to be good friends. They are located on Olive Branch Church Rd, either in White, GA or Rydal, GA.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
0
Jim Fletcher
@jifletcher
I am 82 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
10th July 2021 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
animal
,
horse
,
pasture
,
farm
,
ryday
