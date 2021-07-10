Previous
Horses by jifletcher
Horses

These pair seem to be good friends. They are located on Olive Branch Church Rd, either in White, GA or Rydal, GA.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 82 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
