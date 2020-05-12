Previous
Alternate Universe. by jillbrowning
Alternate Universe.

I got really excited when I saw what looked to be "Auburn and Alabama" rocking chairs. Upon closer inspection I realized I have entered a alternate universe of Bulldogs and Gators.
Jill Browning

