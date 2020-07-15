Previous
Turtle by jillbrowning
22 / 365

Turtle

Came home to find one of the teenage mutant ninja turtles lives in my yard. He is so cute and friendly.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Jill Browning

Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wild life. Originally from Alabama, living in South East Georgia since 2017.
