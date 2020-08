1 Year, Next Level

I started taking pictures when I was 13 years old on my dad's Pentax K1000. The hobby did not last and I forgot about it for years. I realized a year ago I wanted to pick photography up again. However, I made myself a deal. I started with my cell phone photography for a year. If at that time I was still interested I would purchase a beginner camera and would start taking classes. 1 year later here I am.