Dog Days by jillbrowning
Dog Days

Since yesterday was International Dog Day I was trying to get Buddy to pose. He would not have it. He just wanted the piece of cheese I was bribing him with.

Oh well this is life with a dog.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
