Mile is these shoes. by jillbrowning
Mile is these shoes.

Saw this work boots in the middle of a country road. Wish I knew the story behind them.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
Babs ace
It's the invisible man escaping from the nudist colony
August 29th, 2020  
