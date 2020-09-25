Previous
Acorns Aplenty by jillbrowning
Acorns Aplenty

25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Jill Browning

ace
@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
KV ace
They are so green!
September 26th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
They look so tasty even though I know better. Nice DOF
September 26th, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely color!
September 26th, 2020  
Jill Browning ace
@kvphoto my husband pulled them green because he is going to make seedlings.
@bubblequeen yes, I would not try to eat them however they squirrel was not happy we were getting them.

@linnypinny thank you
September 26th, 2020  
