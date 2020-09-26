Sign up
Marshland
Some of the low country marsh about 20 min from my home. My challenge was to do a landscape shot.
26th September 2020
Jill Browning
@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
Tags
landscape
get-pushed-426
Jill Browning
ace
@valpetersen
not the landscape shot I was planning but due to storms this week I was not about to travel to where I was planning on going. Hand to make due with local area between storms on Saturday.
September 29th, 2020
GaryW
Wow! What a pretty place! I'd say you met the challenge.
September 29th, 2020
