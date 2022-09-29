Previous
Guinea Fowls by jillbrowning
13 / 365

Guinea Fowls

Leaving the house and saw these guinea walking down the road.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 19th, 2022  
