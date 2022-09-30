Sign up
7 / 365
slime
I was making slime with the kids and thought it would make a interesting photo. Did not turn out like I hoped for but still unique.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Jill Browning
ace
@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
18
photos
5
followers
11
following
5
1
365- 2022
View Info
View All
Public
crafts
,
slime
,
abstract-67
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect with the bubbles. Hope the kids have a fun time playing with it. Also love the colour.
October 12th, 2022
