End of the Season by jillbrowning
26 / 365

End of the Season

Last of the blackberry for the season. Temperature is dropping fast in Southeast Georgia. I don't think the others will have time to ripen.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice focus on these lovely looking berries.
October 19th, 2022  
