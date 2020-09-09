Previous
Opposites Attract by jillbrowning
Opposites Attract

I was challenged by @365anne to do something with the theme "Opposites". I have a ton of ideas that I could use for this but I kept coming back to Opposites Attract.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Jill Browning ace
@365anne this is my first attempt.
September 9th, 2020  
Lin ace
Quite creative!
September 9th, 2020  
