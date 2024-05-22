Twilight 1

This is not twilight yet. Not a pipe either.



I find the subject of ageing a bit challenging at the moment and would like to reflect on it, especially on the ambiguity experienced by older people who feel youthful at heart but are perceived as mature, with one foot in the ominous twilight zone.



Magritte's famous "Ceci n'est pas une pipe" ("This is not a pipe") makes viewers question the nature of identity in art and what a piece of art represents versus what it actually is. In life, older individuals may struggle with identity in a similar way, as they navigate the conflict between how they are perceived and how they actually feel.



For this project I have adopted a technique of digitally juxtaposing two images. No AI involved.

