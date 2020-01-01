Sign up
Back to Win
Never thought I would use windows for my art again but here we are.
1st January 2020
Jahi
@jjsadiq
I love to shoot portraits and fashion but, I am in love with photography of all genres. www.intphotoz.com
Photo Details
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
1st January 2020 5:23am
#365
#jjsadiq
Jim Dunn
Love the red/orange. Looks like the keys are floating on lava.
January 2nd, 2020
