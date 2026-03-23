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1 / 365
Not Clams!
May be turkey tail mushrooms/fungus spotted on a mossy tree on a walk by my home!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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23rd March 2026 3:57pm
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tree
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green
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fungus
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moss
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