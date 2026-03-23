Not Clams! by jlbshong
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Not Clams!

May be turkey tail mushrooms/fungus spotted on a mossy tree on a walk by my home!
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
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