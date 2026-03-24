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Irons in the Fire
Antique lamp from finial viewpoint!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2026 11:01am
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red
,
yellow
,
glass
,
web
,
lamp
,
orange
,
abstract
,
finial
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