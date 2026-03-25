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Flower Power!
Live orchid digitally cut to make a sticker for texting!
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
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365
Taken
25th March 2026 12:35pm
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white
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flower
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paper
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orchid
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sticker
Joan
ace
WOW! Very cool processing! Fav!
March 25th, 2026
Jennifer Shong
Thank you!
March 25th, 2026
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