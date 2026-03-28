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👍🏼Ripples👎🏼 by jlbshong
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👍🏼Ripples👎🏼

Love reflections! A pond and Puget Sound split by railroad tracks! Always a treat!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
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