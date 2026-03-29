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Stuck Inside
I love antique lighting! This is one of my faves. Warm & cozy! Circa 1920’s. Enjoy!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2026 5:30pm
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glass
,
lamp
,
antique
,
lighting
Joan
ace
So pretty. A glowing night shot would be cool!
March 30th, 2026
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